Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Her Curves In Tiny Bikini For Rare Instagram Snap

Paulina Gretzky made a rare trip to Instagram this weekend, sharing a picture of herself flashing a smile while wearing a tiny bikini.

The model and fiance of PGA star Dustin Johnson took to her Instagram stories to share a snap that showed her posing in a light pink two-piece swimsuit. Gretzky wore her blond hair down behind her shoulders as she posed in front of a waterway.

The picture was framed from the waist up, giving viewers a close glimpse of her famous curves in the tiny swimwear. She wore what appeared to be a fabric sarong wrap around her waist, showing off a bit of her hips and the bikini bottom that was tied in knots at both ends.

In the image, she included a caption showing that she was at 1000 North, a popular restaurant in Jupiter, Florida. As The Sun noted, the couple has their home there, in the hotbed of all things golf that is also home to legend Tiger Woods. The couple lives in an 8,200 square-feet waterfront home that cost more than $5 million.

Harry How / Getty Images

The swimwear photo was a rare appearance on social media for Gretzky, who was once a fixture on Instagram and regularly got viral attention for the racy images she shared. The posts have been much more infrequent in recent months, with the model only posting only a few times in the past year — though one was especially attention-grabbing. Earlier this month, she shared an image of herself in the nude but strategically covered to stay within the site’s strict rules against overt nudity. The snap was shared during the celebration after Johnson had won the Masters tournament, the first time he had done so in his career.

Prior to that post and another showing her and Johnson sharing a kiss after his big win, Gretzky had last posted to her feed in April and only posted to her stories a handful of times in the more than six months since then. The last, shared in April, was another shot of her wearing a two-piece swimsuit as she lounged in an inflatable pool float.

Before sharing the bikini snap this weekend, Gretzky posed another short video in her stories that showed her flashing a smile while wearing a revealing white top. It appeared that she spent the weekend enjoying the warm Florida weather and some time on the coast, as this picture also appeared to show her on a boat, with water and dark skies seen in the background.