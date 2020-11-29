Melania Trump Reportedly Wants To Write Tell-All Book On Her Time As First Lady

First lady Melania Trump is looking to write a tell-all book about her time in the White House, according to a Sunday report from Page Six.

Individuals familiar with Melania Trump’s thinking told the publication that negotiations about a potential deal with a major publisher have already begun and that this could be a great opportunity for the former model to boost her personal finances.

“Melania is in meetings to write her White House memoir. And it would be her money — a chance for her to earn on her own.”

President Donald Trump is “encouraging” his wife to release a memoir, a source said, explaining that she is “not done, or going as quietly as you might expect.”

The person added that “in the wake of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s betrayal, in both print and on secret tapes, Melania’s story could be worth big money.”

Wolkoff, a close confidant of Melania Trump, published her own tell-all book in September. Titled Melania and Me, the tome was released along with audio recordings of conversations with the first lady.

In one of the secretly-recorded conversations, Melania Trump complained about the way the press covered her Christmas decorations and her husband’s immigration policies. She also accused the media of protecting former President Barack Obama from criticism when he implemented policies to separate migrant children from their parents.

The first lady hit back at her former best friend in an essay, slamming her as a “dishonest opportunist” who “clung” to her for fame. She said that Wolkoff’s recordings were deliberately taken out of context in order to defame her character.

As reported by Slate, Melania Trump’s term in the White House began with allegations of plagiarism after critics accused her of copying her predecessor Michelle Obama’s speech word for word. Like most first ladies, she launched a public awareness campaign. Called “Be Best,” the effort was meant to put an end to cyber-bullying and other forms of harassment among teenagers.

Notably, she drew criticism after wearing a jacket emblazoned with “I really don’t care, do U?” during a visit to migrant children that were separated from their parents due to Trump administration’s policies.

Slate‘s Lili Loofbourow described Melania Trump as “small-minded, petulant, and petty,” writing that she will be “best remembered for her icy expressions, her glossy outfits and enormous belts.”

Loofbourow also noted that Melania Trump “occasionally appears to dislike her husband almost as much as the rest of us do.”

President-elect Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden is poised take her place on January 20 next year.