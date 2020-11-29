Sara Sampaio Flaunts Amazing Figure In Tiny Yellow Bikini While In Paradise

Portuguese supermodel and actress Sara Sampaio wowed thousands of her 7.5 million Instagram followers on Sunday, November 29, when she posted some stunning new photos of herself clad in a bikini.

The bombshell, who is best known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel, was photographed on a tropical beach for the two-slide series, as large palm trees and the ocean filled the background behind her. Despite the natural beauty surrounding her, Sara stole the show in both images.

She was captured in a candid light for the first snapshot as she walked along the ocean’s shore with the front of her figure facing the camera. Her arms were down by her sides and she seemingly looked at the ocean. She exuded a happier energy in the second slide, smiling widely while she directed her soft gaze toward the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair was styled in slight waves and pinned back as it fell around her back and shoulders. The locks appeared to blow in the wind in the second slide.

Sara’s busty assets were on display in a tiny yellow bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The number’s triangular cups could barely contain her chest and revealed a great deal of cleavage. She teamed the garment with a matching pair of skimpy bottoms that tied around her waist and drew the eye to her hips and slim core.

Sara accessorized the beachside look with an eye-catching gold necklace.

The model was likely snapped in Hawaii, where she has been vacationing the past few days. In the post’s caption, she shared a pink flower and wave emoji.

The gorgeous photo set looked to be a huge hit with social media users as it amassed more than 125,000 likes in just a two hours after going live. Nearly 300 admirers also relayed their support in the comments section, where they admired Sara, her figure, her looks, and her swimwear.

“A true live mermaid,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a series of sparkle and mermaid emoji to the compliment.

“Beautiful babe, so lovely,” a second fan chimed in, following their words with a number of smiley-face, red heart, and fire symbols.

“I don’t know what I love more, your body or hair,” a third admirer gushed.

“How is it possible for you to be so pretty,” a fourth individual wanted to know.

The stunner has shared a number of gorgeous posts from her vacation this week. Just yesterday, she posted some images of herself in a tiny pink bikini that accentuated her amazing physique once again. That post received more than 300,000 likes.