WWE Beauty Flaunts Perfect Abs & Legs While Rocking Short Crop Top & Mini Skirt

Billie Kay took to Instagram over the weekend and tantalized her followers with a leggy display. The WWE superstar posed for two snaps to celebrate this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In the pictures, the Australian bombshell stood in front of some scaffolding, seemingly in the backstage area of the arena that the episode was filmed in.

She wore a black crop top that contained one strap, showing off her perfect abs in the process. On the bottom half, she wore a white mini-skirt with black designs sprinkled throughout. Kay’s outfit was topped off with a pair of black heels that revealed most of her feet.

The first image depicted Kay standing straight and posing for the shot. Her face contained a serious expression, which only accentuated her full lips and perfect cheekbones. Her silky dark hair hung below her left shoulder.

In the second snap, she let her hair hang down the front of her body, once again positioned to the left-hand side. Kay smiled slightly for the camera and she gently flicked her hair back so her face could be fully captured.

In the accompanying caption, Kay revealed that she had her resume ready. She was referring to a storyline that saw Natalya reveal the details of her job history on the latest episode of the blue brand’s weekly show. The angle has entertained the fans in recent weeks and allowed Kay to showcase her strong microphone skills.

Kay’s upload also delighted her fans and peers. As of this writing, over 52,000 have hit the like button. Some of those admirers also took the time out of their days to give her a compliment or share a love-themed emoji.

Thea Trinidad Budgen — formerly known as WWE’s Zelina Vega — commented via her own Instagram, sending warm regards to her old colleague.

“Love you sis. You’re beautiful and killing it,” she wrote.

“Be my boss, I’m begging you, I’ll do whatever you want,” pleaded a second Instagrammer.

“This is ICONIC,” gushed a third Instagrammer, referencing Kay’s former tag team with Peyton Royce.

Kay has lit up social media more than once in the last week. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently uploaded a picture of herself showing off her enviable legs in a strapless one-piece bathing suit.

Kay was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown back in October. While she hasn’t featured much, her current storyline suggests that WWE is ready to do something meaningful with her.