Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Models A Sculpted Elastic Bodysuit That Showcases Her Curves

Social media star Hilde Osland stunned her 3.8 million Instagram followers after flaunting her enviable physique in a sculpted bodysuit over the weekend.

Hilde wore the attire as part of a mismatched set. The bodysuit was a dusty blue color that flattered the Aussie model’s sun-kissed skin. It featured a low, scooped neckline that revealed a generous amount of her décolletage. Faux boning extended throughout most of the bodysuit, which served to both accentuate her figure and add some visual interest to the attire. The garment was made from a spandex-like material that hugged Hilde’s curves and cinched in at the waist to emphasize her hourglass figure.

The Norwegian-born beauty completed the ensemble with a pair of chunky sweatpants. They were a mid-rise silhouette that exposed a sliver of Hilde’s hips. Befitting a cozy weekend style, were a relaxed fit with an elastic waistband. The fabric’s color was a light heather gray that complemented the light and airy aesthetics of the upload.

Hilde accessorized with a Louis Vuitton purse and white Doc Martens-style boots. She also sported a pair of circular Ray-Ban sunglasses. She opted for gold jewelry, including a chain choker necklace, a number of hoop earrings, and a cuff bracelet.

The Instagram model styled her long blond locks into a half-up, half-down style that was fastened with a scrunchie. A few stray wisps framed her face while the rest of her hair cascaded in soft waves down past her shoulders.

Hilde posted three pictures in total. The first photo was a close-up of the model in which she stared straight at the camera with the smallest of smiles. She tugged at her tresses and tilted her head down slightly, giving a playful vibe to the shot. In the second, she raised her arms while mussing at her hair. She again faced forward but this time jutted out her hip to accentuate her curves. Last but not least, she angled herself and positioned one leg forward while adjusting her sunglasses in one hand and placing the other in her pocket.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post around 70,000 likes and 670 comments.

“So beautiful and amazing,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with both a besotted face emoji and a blue heart.

“How are you so perfect? Congratulations,” raved a second.

“Totally out of this world! Have a great day!” echoed a third.

“Out of competition! Dazzling girl!!!” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with three sparkling pink heart symbols and a kissing face emoji.

Hilde had stunned her fans earlier this week after modeling some lacy emerald undergarments, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.