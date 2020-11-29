Brazilian Model Amanda Franca’s Voluptuous Booty Takes Center Stage In NSFW G-String

Amanda Franca sizzled in her latest Instagram post. The Brazilian model left very little to the imagination when she updated her social media page over the weekend. Her photo created a stir among her 716,000 followers, as they raced to engage with her on the platform.

In her caption, Amanda addressed her audience. According to Google Translate, she encouraged her fans to stop doubting their potential and to stop fearing other people’s opinions. She urged them to be true to themselves.

Amanda Franca Poses In A G-String

The blond bombshell wore a sea-foam green and pink string bikini that clung to her abundant curves. The strings of the top dangled down her back as she posed for the camera.

However, it was her voluptuous booty that took center stage. Amanda appeared to be wearing a g-string that bared her peachy rear. The influencer put on a cheeky display in the bottoms and showed off her firm, round butt. The bottoms tied high on her hips and had a pretty floral detail on the sides.

Amanda also flaunted her curvy hips and thick thighs in the pic. Thanks to her minuscule waist, she showed off her enviable hourglass figure.

The social media star slicked back her hair that seemed to be slightly damp. With her hair pulled away from her face, she was able to show off her pretty face.

Amanda’s Booty Takes Center Stage

The photo was taken from a low angle, looking up at Amanda. In the background, tall buildings, and young trees surrounded a black metal fence. The green plants provided a natural feel to the cityscape surroundings. The bright blue sky also indicated a clear sunny day.

Amanda posed by standing with her back toward the lens. She lifted her foot to touch her calf. The action activated her glutes, drawing attention to them. She looked over her bronzed shoulder and widened her eyes. Amanda gave the camera a smoldering look as she smiled enigmatically at the lens.

The model’s fans showered her with attention by streaming to view the pic. This particular image has already accumulated over 20,000 likes since she posted it. While the majority of her admirers posted a variety of emoji to show their appreciation, others waxed lyrical in the comments section. Most of the remarks were in Spanish or Portuguese. Many of her followers called her “linda” meaning “beautiful,” according to Google Translate.

“You are so beautiful,” a fan wrote.

One follower called her “so hot!” while another said that she was “sexy and gorgeous.”

A fourth Instagrammer declared their feelings for the model.

“I love you,” they wrote before adding heart emoji.