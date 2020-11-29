Brit Manuela Shows Off Fabulous Figure In Scanty Emerald Lingerie

Internet sensation Brit Manuela caught the attention of thousands of her 1.2 million Instagram users on Sunday, November 29, when she shared some smoking-hot new photos of herself in a revealing outfit.

The 26-year-old was captured in a space with large glass windows for the four-photo slideshow. Brit showed off her famous physique in ever slide as she struck several sexy poses.

In the first frame, she sat on a couch with legs parted as the front of her figure faced the camera. She had both hands on her locks and she pouted while looking away from the camera. She posed similarly in the second photo, except she leaned forward into her left arm as she directed her strong gaze towards the lens. She rested her arms and head on the couch’s backrest in both the third and fourth images.

Her long, dark locks were styled in slight, natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She rocked her nails short and natural.

She flaunted her fabulous physique in scanty emerald-colored lingerie from Adore Me, a U.S.-based undergarment brand. Her sheer-lace bra featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and cut-outs over its cups that called attention to her bosom. She teamed the garment with a matching pair of high-rise panties that highlighted her sculpted core. The skimpy briefs also accentuated her curvy hips and pert booty.

She accessorized the bedroom look with a necklace and a small pair of earrings.

In the post’s geotag, she revealed that she was snapped in Jersey City, New Jersey. She tagged Adore Me’s Instagram handle in the caption. She also shared some wise words with her followers.

Sunday’s photo set was seemingly a bit hit with social media users as it garnered more than 18,000 likes in less than one hour after being uploaded. Dozens of admirers also quickly headed to the comments section to shower Brit with compliments on her enviable physique, stunning looks, and choice of intimate apparel.

“You are literally my goals,” one Instagram user wrote.

“These are my fave pics of you,” a second fan chimed in, adding a single heart eye emoji to the comment.

“WOW, just wow, you are so beautiful,” a third admirer gushed, inundating their sentence with a number of heart-eye emoji.

“OH MY GOD I CAN’T STOP STARING,” a fourth individual asserted in all capital letters.

