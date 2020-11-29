Natasha Oakley Flaunts Cheeky Booty In Thong Swimsuit While Showing Off Her Sexy Dance Moves

Not only did Australian Instagram celeb Natasha Oakley show off her killer curves in her most recent update, but she also treated her 2.2 million followers by shaking her booty. The blond bombshell busted some sexy dance moves as she modeled a swimsuit from Monday Swimwear.

Natasha took to social media on Sunday, November 29 to promote her brand’s Black Friday sales. She seemed to be in joyful spirits when she revealed a code that gave her fans a 25% discount.

Natasha Oakley Puts On A Cheeky Display

The entrepreneur put on a cheeky display in a thong swimsuit. The cut of the black swimsuit revealed her pert booty, voluptuous hips, and lean limbs. The fabric clung to her flawless physique, emphasizing her tiny waist. The straps were wideset and its scooped neckline put her cleavage on display.

Natasha wore her golden mane in loose, soft waves. Her tresses floated down her back and shoulders in casual disarray.

The 30-year-old posed on a deck with a white railing. She looked out at the palm trees, green lawns, and a pathway. It seemed to be an overcast day, but this didn’t affect Natasha’s mood.

Natasha Does A Sexy Dance On Instagram

At the beginning of the clip, the model gazed at the camera and smiled. She then tousled her hair and began to sway her body in time to the music. She then turned her body to the side and undulated her hips. She laughed before the video ended abruptly.

The offering sparked a fierce frenzy among Natasha’s followers. They loved the updatenand showered her with love by engaging with her on the platform. The video has already amassed more than 12,000 likes and a slew of sizzling comments.

A fan encouraged the dancing.

“Shake that booty, there’s that smile again!” they raved.

Another loved Natasha’s boundless energy.

“You are just a vibe aren’t you!” another complimented her and added a heart-eyed emoji.

One admirer used the opportunity to declare their feelings for her.

“You are stunning, gorgeous, and a hottie. You are my love. Kisses for my beautiful,” they wrote.

A fourth Instagrammer thought that the clip was of such a high standard and compared it to a well-known sports drink brand who use Instagram models to promote their merchandise.

“I was totally expecting a can of Bang. Great video!” they gushed.

Natasha, who is the co-founder of Monday Swimwear, recently roped in fellow Australian Natalie Roser to model her swimwear. The Inquisitr reported that Natalie Roser stunned her fans in the light pink bikini.