‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Tracy’s Got Thoughts About The Next Quartermaine Thanksgiving

General Hospital spoilers indicate that the episode airing on Monday, November 30 will kick off some Thanksgiving-related action throughout Port Charles. Viewers did not get to see new shows on Thursday or Friday during the holiday itself, but it’s certainly not getting skipped over either.

Tracy Quartermaine is set to pop back up again for this holiday season. In a deleted scene shared via the General Hospital Twitter page, Tracy calls Monica to check in on the plans for the day. Tracy is shown strolling through an airport and has some thoughts about what the family should do.

Monica is surprised by the call, and Tracy notes that she heard Olivia is trying to put together a traditional turkey dinner. Tracy seems a bit put out by the plan. However, Monica explains that Dante wanted Rocco to have as normal a day as possible given Lulu’s hospitalization.

Tracy isn’t having it though. She’ll suggest that Olivia needs to be at General Hospital and that both her daughter-in-law and Monica need to be voices of reason right now. Tracy hangs up on Monica and continues on through the airport.

Tracy has thoughts about Olivia's plan for a traditional Thanksgiving turkey. ???? Enjoy this deleted scene from Monday's all-new #GH! Here's to hoping it holds you over until then. #GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/5gp9dJMz15 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 27, 2020

Is Tracy heading to Port Charles at this point? General Hospital spoilers have suggested that she would reunite with her loved ones for the holidays, and fans would love for her to stick around for a while. If she is on her way back to town, it doesn’t seem that her family knows of her plans.

Previous General Hospital teasers have revealed that Lulu’s condition will remain dire. On Monday, Dante and Laura will butt heads to an extent as they try to figure out what comes next.

It’s not known yet whether Lulu will survive or not. What has been previously teased, however, is that Lulu won’t be in Port Charles for much longer.

Would the writers really kill off Lulu? That move would certainly shake things up for many people in town and it would give General Hospital viewers plenty to talk about.

It seems possible, however, that Lulu may simply be left in a coma and shipped to a rehab facility for the foreseeable future or something of that nature too.

General Hospital viewers know that there is a long-standing tradition of the Quartermaines messing up the Thanksgiving dinner. They generally end up eating pizza after one thing or another throws the more traditional plan off-course.

Given all of the chaos playing out right now, it’s not hard to imagine that the family holiday is likely to be even more of a mess than usual this year. General Hospital spoilers hint that the week of November 30 will be an intense one and fans won’t want to miss any of the action ahead.