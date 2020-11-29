Carrie Underwood Flaunts Thigh Gap & Sculpted Legs In Faux Leather Leggings

Carrie Underwood appears to be ready for some cold weather. The country music superstar stunned her fans on Sunday morning with a brand new shot of herself looking gorgeous in a stylish and sporty winter ensemble.

The photo, which was published to the Instagram account of her clothing line, saw Carrie rocking a stunning look that included a pair of skintight pants.

In the shot, the “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer flaunted her sculpted legs and thigh gap as she rocked a pair of clingy black faux leather leggings. The bottoms were hugged every curve of her lower half as they accentuated her muscular thighs.

She added a beautiful white sweater to the ensemble. The garment fit loosely over her arms and chest, but was fitted at the bottom to show off her slim midsection.

Carrie also perfectly complemented the outfit with her choice of accessorizes. She added a beige beanie with a fur pompom on top, as well as an oversized scarf. She completed the look with a large black bag slung over her arm. As for her jewelry, she kept it simple with a smartwatch on her wrist and a black band on her finger.

Carrie posed on her front porch for the photo. A large white door could be seen behind her, as well as some greenery. She had her legs apart and both of her hands resting near her chest while she looked away from the camera with a bright smile on her face.

The 547,000-plus fans who follow the account didn’t waste any time showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,200 times in less than an hour after it was uploaded to the feed. Her followers also hit up the comments section to share their thoughts about the snap.

“Love this whole outfit!!” one follower stated.

“Good morning to you I can’t wait to get to your house decorated on the outside. I can imagine it’s beautiful it’s beautiful without decorations love you sweetie have a great day,” another quipped.

“That sweater is the comfiest sweater on this planet!!!! And I really want the scarf!!!” a third comment read.

“I want this look,” a fourth user wrote.

Carrie has become the queen or rocking leggings. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer dropped jaws as she stood in her sexy skintight pants and a neon puffed jacket while posing in one of her pop-up shops for the clothing line. That post has pulled in more than 88,000 likes and over 870 comments thus far.