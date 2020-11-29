Cindy Prado Looks Radiant In Sweatpants That Ride Low On Her Hips

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling quartet of shots in which she rocked a casual ensemble that still managed to show off her toned figure. The photos were taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy stood in front of a black exterior wall with raised golden lettering to her left with the store’s name, which appeared to be Givenchy.

The outfit she wore was from the brand White Fox, a label she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her followers were interested in picking up any of the pieces

On top, Cindy kept things simple with a white sleeveless tank that fit her like a second skin. The garment had a scooped neckline and placed her shoulders and slender arms on display. The thin white fabric stretched over her ample assets, and the top had been knotted just below her breasts, leaving almost her entire stomach exposed.

She paired the figure-hugging tank with sweatpants that had a much looser fit. The waistband of the bottoms rode low on her hips, showing off her flat tummy, and the thick fabric draped over her toned thighs and calves for a casual look. They had a drawstring waist and elastic detail at the bottom that cuffed the pants, giving them a bit more structure.

The bottoms had the brand’s logo on one thigh in delicate lettering, and they also incorporated pockets, which Cindy used in her poses. She finished off the ensemble by tossing a matching sweatshirt over her shoulders, with the arms dangling down her chest. She had a few layered golden necklaces around her neck, as well as a chunky golden bracelet and earrings. A pair of aviator sunglasses were perched atop her nose, and she held a black bag as well.

Her long locks tumbled down her chest and back in tousled waves and appeared to be blowing gently in the wind.

She shared a few additional poses, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 24,100 likes as well as 233 comments in 15 hours.

“Perfection,” one fan wrote simply.

“Absolutely stunning,” another added, including a heart eyes emoji.

“I want this set!” a third fan remarked, loving the overall look.

“Goddess,” another chimed in.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a massive series of shots in which she rocked a powder blue lingerie set that left little to the imagination. She sprawled out in bed in the scandalous set, looking absolutely gorgeous.