Emily Sears Grabs Attention In Lavender Lace Lingerie Set

Emily Sears went for a scantily clad style in a recent Instagram pic. The stunning model flaunted her killer figure as she opted for a barely there look that was sure to grab attention.

In the sexy shot, Emily dressed her insane physique up in a lavender lace lingerie set that was likely to heat up the social media platform, as well as her 4.8 million followers.

Her skintight bra wrapped snugly around her ample chest. The garment featured a dipping neckline that exposed her incredible cleavage. It also flashed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching panties included a thick waistband that hugged her petite midsection. The undies were pulled up high over her curvaceous hips as they showcased her muscular thighs. Emily’s impressive abs and taut tummy were also highlighted in the pic.

Emily stood in front of a light-colored wall for the snap. She had her legs crossed in front of her and her weight shifted to one side. She arched her back slightly and pushed her chest out while resting one hand at her side. The other hand came up to tousle her hair. She also tilted her head and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the photo, some tall, green plants could be seen. Emily geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose waves that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Emily’s followers appeared to fall in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 60,000 times within the first day after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 560 remarks about the photo during that time.

“Great color on you,” one follower stated.

“Stone cold fox,” declared another.

“You are my dream baby,” a third user wrote.

“I can’t take how pretty u are. Dang babbby you are seriously so gorgeous. Congrats on being one of the lucky ones,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms about flaunting her bombshell curves in her online uploads. She’s often seen showing some skin in racy ensembles such as tight workout gear, skimpy dresses, stunning lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a tight black sports bra while revealing she was about to celebrating her 36th birthday. To date, that photo has reeled in more than 36,000 likes and over 390 comments.