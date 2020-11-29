Holly Sonders Goes Braless Under A See-Through Robe While Wearing A Captain’s Hat

Holly Sonders dropped another attention grabbing photo on her Instagram timeline on Sunday morning. The former Fox Sports host was sure to to have tongues wagging as she flaunted plenty of skin for the camera. That post can be seen here.

The model didn’t appear to be shy as she posed nearly nude for a sexy, yet glam shot. Holly opted to braless as she rocked a see-through robe with lace trim. The sheer, white garment left little to the imagination as it flashed her bare chest underneath while giving fans a peek at her massive cleavage.

The robe fell high over her muscular thighs and allowed fans a look at her white panties underneath. The lingerie was pulled up high over her hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist. Her flat tummy could also be seen in the shot.

Holly added a little nautical flair to the look by sporting a boat captain’s hat on her head. She also accessorized the style with pair of studded earrings and a sparkling choker around her neck.

Holly appeared to stand in front of a large window. She had one of her hips pushed out and her back slightly arched. Her head was turned as she looked down at her phone. She also ran her fingers through her hair.

In the background, light streamed in to illuminate her glowing skin. She geotagged her location as The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club

She wore her long, dark locks in loose strands. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that were pushed over her shoulder.

Jeff Gross / Getty Images

Holly’s 485,000-plus followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the post. The photo garnered more than 2,900 likes within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages during that time.

“Amazing,” one follower wrote.

“Smoking,” another declared.

“Awesome pics,” a third user gushed.

“I’m ready captain,” a fourth person commented.

As her fans already know, the model is no stranger to showing some skin in her photos. She’s often seen posing in daring looks for her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a barely there pink crop top and a pair of skintight jeans that hugged all of her enviable curves. That post was also popular among her supporters. To date, it’s raked in more than 8,600 likes and nearly 200 comments.