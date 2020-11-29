NBA Rumors: James Harden Could Be Headed To Raptors For Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell & Three 1st-Round Picks

Since the 2020 offseason started, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star shooting guard James Harden and his future with the Houston Rockets. After years of serving as the face of the franchise, there are speculations that “The Beard” is already finding his way out of Houston and wanted to start a new journey somewhere else. One of the dark-horse destinations for Harden this fall is the Toronto Raptors.

In a recent article, Collin Loring of Fansided’sHoops Habit discussed how the Raptors would be able to convince the Rockets to send Harden to Toronto this offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Raptors would be sending a package that includes Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell, and first-round picks in 2021, 2023, and 2025 to the Rockets in exchange for “The Beard.”

“Toronto would be sending Houston a starting-caliber guard in Kyle Lowry, three future first-round picks, and wing players that could net you a fourth or fifth first-round pick via trade after the fact. It’s not the king’s ransom that the Rockets would likely prefer, but it’s enough that they won’t be looking back with grief, nor will the league mock them over the next few years and beyond. They get to send Harden to a team that isn’t the 76ers or Nets (his preferred destination) but still manage to send him out of conference, where they won’t face him in a return to playoffs.”

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Raptors really decide to sacrifice Lowry to acquire Harden. Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri is the type of front office executive who wouldn’t think twice before trading a fan-favorite as long as it would increase their chances of contending for the NBA championship title. He had already done it before when they traded Lowry’s best friend, DeMar DeRozan, to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

Though Leonard left after one season, he helped them capture their first Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2019. Trading for Harden wouldn’t give them a 100 percent assurance that they could immediately return to title contention next year, but his arrival in Toronto would undeniably make them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference.

Harden would tremendously boost the Raptors’ offensive efficiency that ranked No. 14 in the league, scoring 109.0 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. He would give them a very reliable scoring option, an incredible playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

If Harden meshes well with the core of Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Aaron Baynes, the Raptors would have a better chance of beating Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and the Boston Celtics in a best-of-seven series.