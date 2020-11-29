Selena Gomez Fans Blast ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot For Tasteless Jokes About Her Kidney Transplant

The Peacock Original series is under fire for poking fun at the singer's near-fatal health scare.

Selena Gomez fans are furious over jokes made about the singer’s real-life health crisis on Peacock’s newly released Saved By the Bell revival.

In a bizarre scene from “Teen-Line,” the sixth episode of the reboot of the ’90s teen sitcom, two modern-day Bayside High students were seen talking about the identity of Selena’s kidney donor following her 2017 surgery. In the scene, one student said it’s a “fact” that the singer’s donor was her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s mom, while another insisted she received Demi Lovato’s kidney.

In another scene, graffiti on the wall appeared to say “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?”

It’s no surprise that Selenators came out in full force to denounce the references to their idol. Some declared the rebooted series to be “canceled” days after it dropped on the streaming platform.

In the comments section to an Instagram post about the Saved by The Bell revival, which can be seen here, fans of the former Disney star lashed out.

“Imagine making fun of someone who almost died and doing it twice,” one commenter wrote.

“How dare you make fun of Selena’s kidney transplant..ignoring the fact that she almost died…U should apologize right now,” another wrote.

“Making jokes about Selena’s kidney transplant when she almost died??? Y’all better cancel the show and apologize,” a third added.

“I’m literally disgusted! Making fun of someone’s illness is not funny at all! Cancel this right now and apologize to Selena and Francia!” another commenter wrote.

Others called the show “trash” and accused the writers of being insensitive to people with real-life medical problems. Many predicted the highly publicized Saved the Bell reboot will flop as they warned the show’s writers to stop “messing” with Selena.

In a statement to Variety, NBCUniversal, Peacock, and SBTB producers issued an apology for the insensitive script.

“We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.”

Selena has been vocal about the fact that her best friend Francia Raisa donated the kidney for her transplant in 2017. The “Come and Get It” singer even shared an Instagram photo at the time that showed her and Francia holding hands while laying on side-by-side hospital beds. The star received the transplant due to complications from the autoimmune disease Lips, per The National Kidney Foundation