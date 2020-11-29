Martha Stewart Offends Fans With Graphic Description Of Her Thanksgiving Turkey

The lifestyle guru's desccroption of her fresh kill left a bad taste in some followers' mouths.

Martha Stewart shared photos of her home-cooked Thanksgiving feast on Instagram, but not everyone thought her caption was a good thing.

The 79-year-old lifestyle guru shocked some of her followers by referring to her turkey’s demise as she posted her menu.

Martha’s post-Thanksgiving slideshow featured pics of her turkey-themed flatware, sumptuous sides that included pureed potatoes, butternut squash soup, and stuffing nestled inside of a roasted pumpkin, as well as a photo of the Entertaining author herself posting at the top of the table as she showed off her massive holiday feast. The crowning glory was a close-up of the browned bird fresh out of the oven.

Martha capped off her slideshow with a descriptive caption in which she listed all of the foods she served to her guests. The media mogul describe the feast as “excellent” and noted that her plump, organic turkey was “fresh-killed,” and, well, simply to die for.

In the comments section, several of Martha’s followers took issue with her turkey description, with some saying she “lost” them with her graphic mention of the bird’s fate.

“Could have done without the ‘fresh killed’ part of that description. Sooooo not needed,” one follower wrote.

“Fresh- killed turkey–why be so explicit?: another asked.

“Fresh-killed turkey??? I guess there is no difference but it sounds awful,” a third wrote.

When one fan noted that Martha could have used a host of other unsavory words such as “annihilated, exterminated, murdered, butchered or slaughtered,”‘ others chimed in to say the description needn’t have been graphic at all. One commenter noted that it would have been enough for her to say “fresh locally raised turkey.”

Some even compared Martha to a gangster rapper.

“Martha cooks in the east side, but her shooting game from the west side @snooplion #goodthings,” another fan cracked.

Another pointed out that sometimes stating the obvious isn’t such a good thing.

While some fans were left with a bad taste in their mouth, Martha moved on to her next thing as she shared ideas for how to use the leftovers from her massive meal. In an Instagram post, seen here, she featured a pic of leftover Thanksgiving turkey used to make a spicy stew with yogurt and Thai chile. In a separate social media post she shared a pic of a grilled sandwich as she advised fans to switch out the usual ham for some leftover turkey to make a sweet turkey Monte Cristo with their leftovers.