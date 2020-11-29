Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Impressive Figure In Sheer Lingerie Set

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer returned to the social media platform on Saturday, sharing a photo where she left little to the imagination in a sheer bra-and-panties set.

In the new photo, Niece posed in a room with a pair of windows and a mirror behind her, looking at the camera with a serious expression in her eyes and her lips slightly parted. The model wore a jade green lingerie set, starting with a bra that dipped down low to expose her ample cleavage. The cups were mostly see-through with a lacy design on top that drew further attention to her curves. Viewers also got an unobstructed view of her toned midsection, thanks to the revealing design of her ensemble.

Niece teamed the sexy bra with a pair of matching bottoms with a sheer garter belt, tugging down on the straps in a way that highlighted her hips and thighs. She also got to show off the bare skin on her lower back as well as curvy booty, given how the mirror was positioned in the photo. The influencer wore her long hair with a side part, letting one side of her brunette locks reach all the way down to her waist.

Instead of using words in her caption as she usually does, Niece used a plethora of rainbow flag and hedgehog emoji, doing so in a way that formed her own take on the DNA symbol. She also tagged Honey Birdette in the snap, giving credit to the brand that designed her lingerie.

The new update has been a hit with Niece’s followers so far, as it has received more than 106,000 likes in the 13 hours since it went live on Instagram. Her admirers also left close to 1,100 comments in which they either praised her for her looks and her outfit or inquired about her cryptic caption.

“I’m completely baffled on your caption lol…gay hedgehog DNA pride?” one person asked.

“Omg absolutely beautiful,” a second user commented, adding three black hearts at the end of the reply.

“God you’re beautiful! Every time I see a post you look amazing,” a third fan gushed, along with a single heart-eye emoji.

“Wow you look absolutely stunning [and] that outfit is gorgeous,” a fourth follower remarked.

This is far from the first time this week that Niece has titillated her fan base with a racy social media post. On Friday, she flaunted her assets in a revealing plaid outfit while posing in bed. That post has also received more than 100,000 likes so far.