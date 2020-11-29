Abby Dowse Snaps A Sizzling Selfie In Scanty Black Lingerie

Abby Dowse raised temperatures on Sunday, November 29, when she teased her 2.6 million Instagram followers in a new flirty update. In her most recent share, the Aussie influencer showcased her bombshell curves in a skimpy lingerie set that flaunted her killer figure and ample assets.

Abby took the scanty snap inside her bathroom. Tiled walls mostly made up the background of the shot. The place was well-lit with artificial lights making it conducive for indoor photography.

The babe stood in front of a mirror, showing off her scanty attire. She posed by popping her right hip to the side as she angled her phone beside her face. She placed her left hand on the sink as she stared into her phone’s screen and took the selfie.

The influencer rocked a black bra-and-panty combo. The bra featured classic balconette cups that were made from a sheer material. While the piece was see-through, half of the cups were covered by lacy fabric, which obscured her nipples from exposure. It had a snug fit that hugged her curves and an underwire that pushed up her bust. Her cleavage was on full display, thanks to the deep neckline. Narrow straps that clung to her shoulders provided support for the undergarment.

She sported matching bottoms that were also made of the same sheer material. It was high-waisted, and the straps that made up the waistband covered her belly button. Another pair of straps hugged the lower part of her waist, accentuating her hips. The high-cut design also exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. Half of the panties were opaque, and it covered her privates.

The model left her blond tresses down and opted for a mostly straight hairstyle with ends slightly wavy. She accessorized with two layers of necklaces, two bracelets, and a ring.

In the caption, Abby wrote something about her “inappropriate thoughts.” She also revealed that her intimates came from Missy Empire by tagging the brand in both the post and the picture.

Abby’s newest social media share garnered more than 16,600 likes and over 370 comments in less than 24 hours of going live on the platform. A lot of her online supporters dropped gushing messages and compliments about her insane body. Countless other followers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snapshot.

“Your body is out of this world! So incredibly stunning!” gushed an admirer.

“Caption game has been on fire lately. It’s so incredible, I can’t wrap my head around it,” wrote another follower.

“True beauty and inspiration to get through the week ahead. Thanks for sharing,” a third fan commented.