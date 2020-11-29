Tahlia Hall Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Triangle Bikini: ‘Island Time’

On November 29, Tahlia Hall shared another tantalizing photo with her 520,000 Instagram followers. The Australian model took to the social media site to show off her bombshell curves in a minuscule two-piece swimsuit.

The update featured Tahlia in her skimpy swimwear, posing on a balcony. The view behind her showed lush greenery and several buildings. She stood near the railing and posed with her hip popped to the side. She was looking at a white parrot, sitting on her left arm. The babe was caught smiling at the animal as if she was amazed by it.

Her stance showed her palm tree tattoo, which was on her inner left arm. A tiny heart ink was also evident on her shoulder. The sunlight illuminated her skin, which made it look radiant in the shot.

Tahlia wore a dark green bikini that complemented her flawless complexion. The top boasted a plunging neckline that offered a nice look at her cleavage. The padded triangle cups were cut so small that they hardly covered her entire breasts. Thin straps clung to her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back. Despite the support, her shapely chest has stretched out the piece.

She sported a matching thong that was just as scanty. The waistband sat several inches below her navel, revealing a generous amount of skin around her toned midsection. Many viewers raved about her taut tummy and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments section. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around her groin area and helped accentuate her hips.

For the occasion, Tahlia tied her blond hair into a bun. She had a pair of sunglasses, which were worn on top of her head. She accessorized with a bangle and a dainty necklace.

The internet personality paired the snapshot with a short caption and added a hibiscus emoji. According to the geotag, she was at the lovely Reef View Hotel at Hamilton Island in Australia.

The new update received more than 20,700 likes and more than 240 comments within hours of going live. Many of her avid admirers on the popular photo-sharing app were quick to comment on the smoking-hot post and showered her with compliments. Countless followers praised her bodacious curves and beauty. Some others weren’t very confident with words. Instead, they decided to express their feelings for the model with emoji.

“Girl, you are so fine! Your curves are perfect. I am in love!” a fan wrote.

“Wow Tahl, such a top body. I can’t get my eyes off this one,” gushed another admirer.

“My god, you’re hot! The most magnificent woman I have ever seen!!!” a third follower commented.