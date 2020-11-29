David Prowse Dead, Darth Vader Actor Dies After ‘Short Illness’ At 85

David Prowse is dead. The legendary actor’s death was announced by his agent, Thomas Bowington, in a Twitter update on November 29. The actor was 85 at the time of his death, on November 28. Prowse was best known for his portrayal of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy. Over an acting career that spanned more than 50 years, Prowse also starred in other blockbusters such as Clockwork Orange and the 1967 version of Casino Royale where he was cast as Frankenstein’s Monster. In the UK, the star portrayed the role of the Green Cross Code Man, a superhero promoting road safety for children. Prowse was also a prominent trainer, and worked with Christopher Reeve for Superman: The Movie and its sequels, and also trained Cary Elwes for The Princess Bride.

“It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85,” reads a statement from the management agency. Later, Bowington retweeted a newspaper outlet’s article, and its caption confirmed that the Darth Vader actor died after a short illness.

In 2009, Prowse was diagnosed with prostate cancer. After a year-long battle with the disease, he told The Mirror that he was in remission after battling the disease for nearly a year.

This is a developing story and will be updated with David Prowse’s cause of death when it becomes available.

Prowse Rose From Poverty To Winning Mr. Universe

Even after starring as Darth Vader in the first “Star Wars” movie, David Prowse worked in the keep-fit department of Harrods. Colin Davey / Getty Images

According to IMDb, Prowse was born and raised in Bristol, England. His father died of duodenal cancer when he was just five years old, and he had an impoverished and disadvantaged upbringing. In an interview with Joel Eisenberg, the star revealed why he started lifting weights. He relayed that as a 13-year-old, he spent a year in the hospital for his knee and he was in pain. He wore a leg brace until he was about 15-and-a-half years old. He was encouraged to exercise because he had “shot up” from 5’9″ to 6’5″ after the brace was removed.

“It took me nine years to go from weighing, I think, about 160 at 6’5″, to entering the Mr. Universe contest, or being invited to enter the Mr. Universe contest,” he said.