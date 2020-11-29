Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Massive Assets By Going Braless Beneath Nude Skintight Crop Top

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” Anastasiya Kvitko posted a steamy update on her social media page. The model sparked a frenzy among her 11.8 million Instagram followers with a photo that showcased her voluptuous assets.

Anastasiya updated her feed on Saturday, November 28. As one of Fashion Nova’s brand partners, she promoted their merchandise by telling her fans that the outlet was having their biggest sale of the year.

The 26-year old tantalized her following by wearing a crop top that seemed just a tad too small for her. Her large breasts strained against the thin material of the nude sleeveless vest that she was wearing. She appeared to have gone braless beneath the garment that tied just beneath her massive bust.

The influencer teamed the skimpy top with a pair of brown bottoms. The high-waist garment clung to her hips and drew attention to her midsection. Both the crop top and bottoms exposed Anastasiya’s toned abs and minuscule waist. Those who follow the model know that she boasts a curvy hourglass frame.

Anastasiya styled her glossy mane in a middle-part. Her brown tresses fell down her shoulders and back gracefully, framing her beautiful face.

The model posed indoors for this particular photo opp. The floor-to-ceiling glass panes revealed that it was dark outside. Beyond the glass, twinkling lights indicated the nightlife beyond the peaceful interior of Anastasiya’s space.

The light gray walls, beige carpet, and comfortable seating created a warm, cozy environment. Behind Anastasiya, a table held a vase of red blooms; and on the ground, another container held some white flowers.

Anastasiya modeled her racy outfit by sitting on a sofa. It appears as if she had her legs up on the seat as she leaned across the back of the chair. Anastasiya turned her face at an angle while looking directly at the camera. She widened her eyes and smiled enigmatically at the lens for a sultry pose.

Her fans inundated her with attention after she posted the pic. In the span of 4 hours, over 118,000 people have already liked the image and she received over 1,600 comments on the offering. While many simply posted heart or flame emoji, others voiced their opinions in the comments section.

“Yes! You are absolutely sweet and gorgeous!” one fan wrote.

“You are the greatest of all time. The prettiest woman on Instagram,” another complimented her.

One admirer waxed lyrical about Anastasiya’s beauty.

“An attractive and at the same time beautiful girl. You are indeed a goddess,” they raved before adding a slew of emoji.

A fourth Instagrammer adored one of her features.

“Love those big brown eyes, gorgeous lady,” they gushed.

Recently, the influencer showcased her voluptuous booty in tight leggings.