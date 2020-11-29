Yovanna Ventura Slays In Savage X Fenty Bra & Panties With Pants Pulled Down: ‘Comfort Of My Own Company’

Yovanna stretched out on a bed.

Yovanna Ventura bared quite a bit of her beautiful body in a new photo of herself. The model’s latest Instagram update showed her fulfilling her obligation as an ambassador for the Savage X Fenty lingerie label by striking a seductive pose in all-black intimate apparel.

Yovanna, 25, sizzled while lying on a bed covered with a white sheet. Three light gray quilted throw pillows and a single dark furry one were propped against the wall to her right. A few books were scattered next to her, and a pencil was lying on top of one of them. In her caption, the model wrote that she was pictured enjoying the “comfort of her own company.”

She wore a low-cut balconette bra that revealed a large helping of her perky cleavage. The silky smooth undergarment boasted underwire that lifted her ample assets up. She had one arm outstretched above her head on the bed, which created even more lift. The pose put her at risk of revealing a bit too much.

The social media influencer wore a pair of tiny thong bottoms. Narrow bands formed the sides, and they were yanked up high on her slender hips. The front, meanwhile, was positioned daringly low. She rocked a pair of skintight black pants as well, but they were pulled down to expose most of her panties and the left side of her peachy posterior.

She arched her back while she stretched out, emphasizing the muscle definition of her washboard stomach. She raised her left knee and touched her dark hair with her corresponding hand. Her lustrous, blown-out tresses were spread out on the sheet beside her. Much like her outfit, her mane sharply contrasted with the bedding.

Yovanna’s steamy boudoir photo op earned her over 100,000 likes. Her devoted online audience also dropped a large amount of heart-eye emojis in the comments section, along with scores of admiring messages.

“Quite possibly your best pic ever,” opined one fan.

“When I think your pictures can not get any better you post this. You are an amazing woman,” commented another admirer.

“Anyone would be lucky to keep you company but I can see why you are comfortable with your own company. Beautiful soul and gorgeous inside and out,” read a third message.

