Jilissa Zoltko Wears Sporty Black Underwear While Posing With Her Thighs Open

Jilissa Zoltko was in full bombshell mode for her most recent Instagram update on Saturday. The model, who is also a current law student, looked stunning as she opted for a scanty ensemble.

In the racy photographs, Jilissa looked smoking hot while posing in a sporty black underwear set. The skimpy bra featured a plunging neckline that put her abundant cleavage in the spotlight. The lingerie also included thin straps that clung to her shoulders and flaunted her muscled arms in the process.

Fans were likely to be feeling the heat from the pic, as Jilissa added a pair of matching panties to the outfit. The garment was cut high over her curvy hips and fit tightly around her slender waist as it accentuated her round booty and thick thighs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also highlighted in the pic.

She looked to add a bit of glam to the style by sporting gold jewelry. The model decided on a bangle bracelet on her wrist and rings on both hands.

Jilissa sat on a white couch for the pics. In the first photo, she placed one hand on her knee and the other on the side of her face as she tilted her head and smiled for the camera with her thighs open. The second shot was nearly identical, but showed the blond beauty with a more serious expression on her face.

In the background of the photos, a white wall could be seen, as well as a light-colored accent table. In the caption, Jilissa asked her followers which snap they liked better.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. The strands were styled in curled locks that spilled over her shoulder and fell down her back.

Jilissa’s 895,000-plus followers showed their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 32,000 times within the first seven hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left nearly 500 comments on the upload.

“Prettiest smile,” one follower stated.

“U perfect human being,” another wrote.

“Angel vibes,” a third comment read.

“You are such a dream,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to stepping in front of the camera. She’s often seen rocking racy ensembles that contour to her enviable curves while posing for her eye-popping pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa recently dropped jaws when she rocked a red strapless bikini. To date, that post has racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 430 comments.