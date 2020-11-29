Blac Chyna Sports Sheer Lingerie & Garter Belt: ‘Life Is Magical’

Blac Chyna struck a seductive pose as she lounged around in a eye-popping outfit for a brand new Instagram pic on Saturday night. The reality star slayed as she revealed that she felt her life to be magical.

In the sexy snap, Chyna looked smoking hot as she opted for a barely there undies. The sheer lingerie set featured a lace bra that exposed her massive cleavage while clinging to her chest.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her voluptuous hips as they accentuated her thick thighs and pert posterior in the process.

A thin garter belt was strapped around her flat tummy and emphasized her rock-hard abs as her killer legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of nude, bedazzled heels.

Chyna sat in a white fur chair with gold accents. She had her weight shifted to one side as she placed one hand over her head while using the other to caress her hair. Her back was arched and her booty was pushed out as she turned her head to the side and bent one knee. She closed her eyes and wore a steamy expression on her face as well.

Chyna appeared to be in a closet for the photo. Her chair rested on a pink fur rug and there were stacks of orange boxes piled up behind her. Some shelves with other decor pieces could also be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair styled in curls. The locks fell over her shoulder and down her back as she posed for the camera.

Chyna’s over 16.2 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 26,000 times within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 300 messages during that time.

“This picture smells like MONEY,” one follower wrote.

“The way your back side shake is magic,” declared another.

“I don’t care what people say. This is the sexiest woman alive today,” a third user gushed.

“Stunning,” a fourth person commented.

The model — who shares children with both rapper Tyga and Rob Kardashian — is no stranger to showing some skin in her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blac Chyna got the pulses of her followers racing earlier this fall when she posed in a very revealing bikini as she hit the pool and rocked a teal hair color. To date, that post has raked in more than 232,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.