Senate Democrats Could Force Brett Kavanaugh To Resign By Pushing For Perjury Investigation, Report Says

Senate Democrats could force Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to resign once Joe Biden takes office by pushing for a federal investigation into his potential perjury, a report suggests.

Palmer Report, a left-leaning political blog and news site operated by journalist Bill Palmer, suggested that Democrats could push for an investigation into his alleged perjury during Senate confirmation hearings. The site noted that the party can send a felony perjury referral to the Department of Justice once it is no longer under the control of Donald Trump, saying Kavanaugh would likely end up having to resign and vacate his seat in exchange for a non-prosecution deal.

The report added that it would difficult to imagine the Justice Department not pursuing allegations that he perjured himself during hearings. As Vox reported a year after he was confirmed, there had been widespread speculation that he repeatedly lied to Congress while under oath.

One of the alleged instances involved communication between Kavanaugh and his team as well as college friends to rebut sexual misconduct allegations from Deborah Ramirez. She had claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while they were undergraduates at Yale University, detailing her claims in an article published by the New Yorker. He had angrily denied the claims during the hearing, the outlet noted, and said that he only learned about her story when reading about it in the New Yorker.

This appeared to contradict with reports that he had been proactively reaching out to people to rebut her story.

The Palmer Report suggested that before leaving office, Trump could attempt to give immunity through a pardon, but added that this would be unlikely to keep him fully protected.

“Yes, Trump can try to preemptively pardon Kavanaugh for this. But preemptive pardons, which are for charges that haven’t yet been brought, are legally flimsy and can be challenged in court,” the outlet noted. “And really, does anyone imagine a scenario where Kavanaugh accepts a felony pardon and then manages to remain on the Supreme Court after that? Not if we put sufficient pressure on the media to keep covering the story.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, some Democrats have already aimed at removing Kavanaugh from his position. Last year, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley introduced an impeachment resolution after new reports of sexual misconduct arose.

“Sexual predators do not deserve a seat on the nation’s highest court, and Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process set a dangerous precedent,” her resolution read.

Kavanaugh had continued to deny all the allegations.