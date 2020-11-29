Supermodel Naomi Campbell Is Topless, Sprawled On Top Of Mike Tyson In Throwback Photo

Naomi Campbell thrilled her 9,9 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, which featured a throwback image of herself in a provocative pose with boxer “Iron Mike” Tyson.

The post went live on Saturday, November 28 — at approximately the same time that the widely-publicized boxing match between heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr began.

The iconic 50-year-old beauty hashtagged the phrase “fight night” in the caption, and added an enthusiastic cheer for Tyson, accompanied by a series of party and boxing glove emoji. Campbell also credited former Vogue photographer Bruce Weber for the image.

The image garnered over 20,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded, including one from former Destiny’s Child member, Kelly Rowland.

The black-and-white snap showed Campbell sprawled on top of the well-built athlete in a sultry embrace. The shirtless Tyson was on flat on his back, with a dark swath of fabric between him and the ground on which he lay.

She raised her upper body off of his, bending her neck back in a deep arch and pointing her chin into the air. He gently held both sides of her head with his enormous hands, entwining his fingers into her long hair. Her bare breasts rested against his ripped midsection, with the shadow of her cleavage on display.

Campbell wrapped her slender arms around his torso, delicately spreading her fingers around the top off his left shoulder and displaying long nails and a silver band around one finger. The juxtaposition of their arms next to one another drew attention to the enormous size of his muscles.

The British model wore a skintight black garment with a high waistband, but the crop of the photograph made it impossible to tell if it was a skirt or a pair of pants. Tyson wore a pair of jeans paired with a black leather belt with silver accents.

The photographer seemingly crouched on one side of the couple, and angled slightly closer to their heads. Campbell’s face was in the center of this composition, although the photo was clearly cropped to fit into the square perimeters of Instagram.

She gazed at the camera with half-closed eyes and an almost imperceptible smile playing upon her lips. Tyson turned his head to one side and squinted up at the camera.

The background indicated that the scene was being observed by a crowd of close onlookers. A widely-smiling gentleman who appeared to be Don King crouched next to them.