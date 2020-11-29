Ana Cheri Flaunts Killer Curves In A Number Of Scanty Workout Ensembles

American model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri wowed many of her Instagram followers on Friday, November 27, when she shared a smoking-hot new video of herself in a number of revealing ensembles.

The 30-year-old, who is famously known for her workout regimen, was recorded at her home for the footage, which was paired to the song, “Twisted Disco 77,” by Terrence Parker and Merachka. Ana positioned herself directly in front of the camera as she alternated between a number of sultry movements.

The clip began with the model standing up straight as the front of her figure faced the camera. She swung her hips, did a little dance, and leaned forward. She then turned around, propped her derriere out to showcase her backside, and switched clothes. She flaunted the front of her body once more and changed into a third outfit before adjusting her top.

She exuded a happy energy throughout the reel as she held up a peace sign and smiled sweetly for the camera. Her long, highlighted locks were flipped to the left and styled in gorgeous curls that fell around her back and shoulders.

Ana’s first top consisted of a pink sports bra that featured two thick shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage. She teamed the garment with matching skintight booty shorts that highlighted her hips and derriere.

The second ensemble comprised a gray sports top and matching formfitting leggings. The third look featured a white crop top and gray shorts. Both sets accentuated the model’s hourglass figure.

In the post’s caption, Ana announced that all of the items were designed and manufactured by her clothing company, Cheri Fit. She also stated that the items were on sale for Black Friday and available for purchase on her website.

Ana’s latest post was received with a large amount of support from social media users, amassing more than 56,000 likes and 500,000 views since being uploaded just one day ago. Hundreds of followers also commented under the footage to relay their admiration for her figure, looks, and revealing choice of attire.

“Hello you are looking wonderful,” one individual wrote, adding a series of smiley-face emoji to their compliment.

“You got some groove. Very beautiful,” another admirer chimed in.

“Wow you are definitely an incredible woman,” a third fan asserted.

“You look amazing as always Ana,” a fourth person added.

The bombshell has served many hot looks on her Instagram account lately. Just on November 26, she shared another post in which she rocked a tiny animal-print bikini while soaking up some sun.