Carole Baskin Not Happy About Report Joe Exotic’s Backers Spent $10K At Donald Trump’s Hotel To Seek Pardon

Representatives of Joe Exotic reportedly spent $10,000 at a hotel owned by Donald Trump in the hopes that it might earn him a presidential pardon, and Tiger King co-star Carole Baskin isn’t taking too kindly to the news.

As Pinknews reported this week, representatives for the now-imprisoned big cat dealer reportedly racked up a $10,000 bill at one of Trump’s hotels, all in the hope of catching the president’s attention and get him to think about offering a pardon. Exotic was convicted last year on two charges of murder-for-hire for plotting to kill Baskin, his rival and owner of the Big Cat Rescue. He was also found guilty on several charges of falsifying wildlife records and violating the Endangered Species Act, the report added.

The outlet noted that he wrote a letter from behind bars formally asking the president for an official pardon, and there have been some less formal efforts as well. Pinknews went on to note that some close to Trump have also been pushing the idea, including Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who raised the idea during an appearance on Fox News.

“President Trump should pardon Michael Flynn, he should pardon the Thanksgiving turkey, he should pardon everyone, from himself to his administration officials to Joe Exotic if he has to,” Gaetz said.

There was another push among some fans of Tiger King shortly after the docu-series was released on Netflix earlier this year, though some appeared to be a tongue-in-cheek attempt among those who believed that the series painted Baskin as the antagonist or suggested she had some involvement with the disappearance of her former husband.

Netflix

The reports of appeals directly to Trump’s business interests did not sit well with Baskin, who appeared on The Morning Show in Australia to discuss the potential that he could get out of prison early. As 7 News noted, she wondered how there could be any political benefit to pardoning a man convicted of such horrific crimes.

“Given the fact that he was convicted for two counts of murder for hire and 17 counts of wildlife trafficking and abuse, which included shooting five healthy tigers in the head to make room for some circus cats he wanted,” she said.

Baskin added that an Animal Planet poll found that the favorite wild animal around the world is the tiger, so she could not imagine the benefit of freeing someone who had killed them.

Trump has not given any indication that he has plans of pardoning Exotic.