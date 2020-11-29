Holly Sonders Flaunts Killer Physique While Caressing A Hulk Hogan Statue And Divulges A ‘Little Known Fact’

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders shared a little secret with her 485,000 Instagram followers in her most recent update on Saturday evening. The curvy brunette model wore a skintight outfit that showed off her incredibly fit figure, and posed with a life-sized, three-dimensional statue of Hulk Hogan.

She divulged in the caption that she is a huge WWE fan, and tagged her location at Hogan’s Beach Shop in Clearwater, Florida. The trio of snaps racked up over 800 likes in less than ten minutes after the post was uploaded.

Holly emphasized the length of her legs and the swell of her voluptuous booty in a pair of black leggings paired with clear vinyl stiletto heels.

She also wore a revealing halter top with a low back that displayed her toned upper back and shoulders. The front featured a strip of fabric that attached to either side near her waist, stretched over her bare breasts, then crossed at her decolletage and looped behind her neck.

It also had a pair of wide sashes that were tied into a huge, draping bow level with her navel, which gave the illusion that the entire garment had been constructed from a single piece of material.

The skimpy design exposed all of Holly’s cleavage and an ample portion of inner sideboob, as well as her chiseled abdominal muscles.

Holly added a black baseball cap with a curved bill and white stitching, embellished with the “nWo” logo, which represents Hogan’s professional wrestling stable, The New World Order.

Holly posed with a huge statue of the famous WWE star while showcasing all sides of her impressive physique. In the first snap, she stood directly in front of the muscle-bound likeness with her shoulders thrown back to accentuate the view of her midriff.

She subtly reached one hand behind her and appeared to teasingly caress the legging-clad thigh of the figure behind her.

Holly placed her left hand one her hip and pouted her lips as she gazed off-camera in the second image, but did not move her other hand from its original position.

The last photo showed Holly’s backside, and a mane of brunette curls spilling nearly to her waist. She looked out from the brim of her hat with a smoldering expression.

The iconic statue was dressed in black patent wrestling boots, nylon leggings, and a t-shirt bearing The New World Order logo. It was accessorized with sunglasses, a “Mr. Hollywood” bandanna, and a black-and-white feather boa draped around the neck.