Alexis Skyy Shows Off Insane Curves In Tiny Brown Bikini

Television personality Alexis Skyy shared some sizzling new photos of herself to Instagram on Saturday, November 28, teasing her 4.5 million followers.

The 26-year-old, who is known for starring in the VH1 series, Love & Hip Hop, was captured poolside for the two-slide series. Alexis struck two sexy poses that showcased her famous form from different angles.

She posed with the front of her figure facing the camera in the first image, as she reclined back on a gray beach chair. She put her left leg over her right, and grabbed on her bottoms with both hands. The model emitted a cool energy as she pouted and looked away from the camera’s lens.

She posed from her left side in the second image, sitting up straight as she propped her derriere out to highlight her curves. She placed her hands between her thighs and rotated her head over her left shoulder.

Her long blond hair was pulled back and away from her face. She sported her nails long with a vibrant white polish that stood out against her tanned skin.

Alexis showcased her busty assets in a skimpy brown bikini top that tied around her neck and back, and featured gold chain-link detailing. The garment’s tiny triangular cups exposed a massive view of cleavage as they struggled to contain her bosom.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of scantily cut bottoms that accentuated her curvaceous hips and bodacious booty. The high-rise sides also called attention to her slim core.

Alexis completed the look with a pair of gold Chanel slides and a floppy Gucci hat.

In the post’s geotag, she revealed that she was photographed in Miami.

The smoking-hot post proved to be a big hit with social media users as it garnered more than 111,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. Nearly 1,000 admirers also vocalized their support in the comments section, where they praised Alexis about her figure, looks, and bikini.

“You are so perfect,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a series of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the compliment.

“Absolutely stunning,” a second fan chimed in, following their words with a number of fire symbols.

“Who is as fly as you..I’ll wait,” a third admirer gushed.

“This is it!!!! I love love love this,” a fourth individual asserted.

The internet sensation has shared plenty of jaw-dropping content to Instagram this season. On October 24, she shared some images of herself in a pink Gucci bikini that accented her killer curves once again. That post received more than 105,000 likes.