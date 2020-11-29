NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Suggested As Emergency Option After Broncos Lose All Quarterbacks To COVID-19

Many football fans are suggesting Colin Kaepernick get a call after reports that the Denver Broncos will be forced to play on Sunday without any of the active quarterbacks on their roster.

As NBC Sports reported, the Broncos learned on Saturday that all of their quarterbacks were exposed to COVID-19, and will not be eligible to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Backup Jeff Driskel had tested positive, and reports indicated that all of the other signal callers had been in close contact with him without wearing masks. That leaves Denver in what is likely a never-before-seen situation — heading into a game without a single quarterback on the roster.

In the wake of the strange news, many took to social media to offer some potential last-minute options for Denver. Many suggested Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers starter who has been trying to find a new team since leaving. Kaepernick would go on to sue the league, claiming that owners had colluded to keep him off any rosters after the controversy sparked when he started taking a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality against minorities.

But some doubted he would get a call.

“John Elway would not only forfeit the game, he’d forfeit the season and personally pay for all losses the NFL suffered before giving Kaepernick a job,” one person tweeted.

If an NFL team has *no one* to suit up and they don’t call Colin Kaepernick then the collusion is as obvious as the clouds in the sky. — JEEZY is on Toure Show this week (@Toure) November 28, 2020

A number pointed to former Broncos signal caller Tim Tebow, who helped lead them to an unlikely playoff win back in the 2011 season before leaving Denver and, ultimately, leaving the sport entirely. After failing to catch on with a number of teams, he decided to try his hand at baseball, and spent the last several seasons in the minor league system for the New York Mets.

His name even reached the top of Twitter trends shortly after the news of the team’s COVID-19 situation was reported, but this led to some pushback from those suggesting Kaepernick as an option.

“People are calling on Tim Tebow to start for Denver, since all 3 of their QBs are ineligible for Sunday’s game. As if Colin Kaepernick doesn’t exist. Colin has more talent in his pinky finger than Tebow,” tweeted another Kaepernick supporter.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

As NBC Sports noted, the Broncos will likely be unable to find anyone to fill in with so little time to spare, and instead could try to convert running back Royce Freeman or practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton to take snaps.