Bikini-Clad Alexandra Daddario Gets Drenched & ‘Salty’ While Hunting For Turtles With Her Roommate

Alexandra captured some of the sea creatures on camera.

Alexandra Daddario gave her fans a few glimpses of her bikini body in a video that she shared on her YouTube page on Friday, November 27. The upload showed her and a friend searching for specific sea creatures.

The 34-year-old True Detective star seemingly filmed all of the footage herself. The clip began with a shot of Alexandra indoors. She wore a blue face mask and a pair of sunglasses. The actress recorded her face from a low angle as she talked to her unseen roommate and friend, Morgan Nalley. Her pal often appears in her YouTube videos.

Morgan was trying to decide what to wear, and Alexandra had to inform her that the camera was rolling after her roomie asked if her nipples looked “weird.”

The conversation about clothing was briefly interrupted by a shot of a large sea turtle enjoying a peaceful swim. The video included a few such cuts. After Morgan explained that one of her dresses was meant to be worn braless, Alexandra was shown dunking her head beneath the water’s surface. A black-and-white animated effect had been used on this scene. Viewers were then regaled with a tale of the crotch of her friend’s pants ripping.

Viewers got to see a few close-up shots of Alexandra’s ample assets as she swam underwater with her dark hair swirling around her. She rocked the same nude bikini that she was photographed wearing in recent paparazzi shots. As reported by The Inquisitr, the pictures were snapped on the island of Maui in Hawaii, where she’s been filming the HBO series The White Lotus. Her YouTube footage was presumably recorded there as well.

Alexandra also wore a snorkel, goggles, and flippers while exploring the ocean. She found a few turtles swimming among large rocks in the shallows, as well as schools of small tropical fish. At one point, she surfaced and turned the camera on herself to complain about her “flipper problems.”

She concluded the clip with her thoughts on her excursion, which she shared after removing her snorkel from her mouth.

“Saw a bunch of turtles. The water’s really salty. That’s the story,” said the slightly out-of-breath star.

The actress’ fans thoroughly enjoyed the inside look at her Hawaiian trip, as evidenced by their responses in the comments section.

“I don’t know what I like more: the sea turtles, the watery-bubbly sounds, the Clair de lune, or the Alex Daddario. It’s all just so beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“What I love about these videos is it’s about two people living in the moment. Nothing pretentious or fakery,” read another rave review.

“Every time I need to be reminded of how great God is I watch a video of Alex,” added a third admirer.