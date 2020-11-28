Demi Rose Rocks Instagram By Flaunting Curves In Neon Green Bikini

Demi Rose lived up to her bombshell reputation in a brand new Instagram snap posted to her timeline on Saturday night. The curvy brunette delighted her 15.3 million followers when she rocked an itty-bitty bathing suit for the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Demi looked like a total smokeshow as she flaunted her curves in a neon green bikini. The skimpy top featured a low-cut neckline that showcased a ton of her abundant cleavage. The garment also featured slim straps that put her muscled arms and shoulders in the spotlight.

The matching bottoms were pulled up high over her voluptuous hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist. Her insane booty and killer legs were also highlighted in the swimwear. She added just a bit of flair to the look with rings on her fingers.

Demi stood on the beach for the shot. She had one leg in front of the other as she appeared to be strolling in the sand. She placed one hand on her face as the other hung at her side. One of her hips was pushed out while she tilted her head down and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the photo, an incredible view could be seen. The rolling blue water, as well as some huts in the distance could be spotted. The sunset and white fluffy clouds were also visible. Demi geotagged her location as The Maldives.

She wore her long, brown hair parted down the center. The locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and rolled over one of her shoulders.

Demi’s followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 107,000 times within the first 32 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also swarmed the comments section with over 900 messages during that time.

“So beautiful Demi wow,” one follower stated.

“You’re a dream,” another gushed.

“My dream is to be with you Beautiful and Gorgeous Demi,” a third user wrote.

“Has anyone seen her waist? OH ME EITHER,” a fourth person quipped.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes comes to showing some skin online. She’s often seen rocking scanty lingerie, tight dresses, and revealing bathing suits in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi recently slayed her followers when she posed in a sexy black one-piece suit with a daring cutout in the midsection to expose her underboob. That post has garnered more than 394,000 likes and over 2,600 comments thus far.