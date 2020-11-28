Jessica Naz Flaunts Bronzed Booty In Soaking Wet Black Bikini

Jessica Naz rocked a teeny tiny bathing suit for her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday afternoon. The Guess Jeans girl looked incredible as she showed off her killer curves while taking a swim in Los Angeles, California.

In the sexy shots, Jessica went full bombshell as she opted for an attention grabbing bikini. The skimpy top featured thin spaghetti straps that crossed over chest and fastened behind her neck while showcasing her lean arms and shoulders. The garment featured an open front that exposed her massive cleavage and gave fans a peek at her underboob in the process.

The matching thong bottoms strapped around her petite waist and rested high over her curvaceous hips as they flaunted her bronzed booty and muscular back. She added a little bling to the look with some layered gold chains and a small pair of earrings.

In the first photo, the model rocked the soaking wet black bikini as she sat in the swimming pool. She placed both of her arms behind her for balance as she threw her head back and tilted her face toward the sky. She had her eyes closed as the sun glistened off of her skin.

The second shot featured Jessica with her pert posterior facing the camera. She pushed her buns out of the water and turned her head to the side while wearing a sultry expression on her face.

Her long, dark hair was pushed off of her forehead and the wet strands clumped together and laid against her back.

Jessica’s 510,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love for the post. The photos garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first five hours after they were shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the pics during that time.

“Perfection,” one follower stated.

“Dude. I love these,” another wrote.

“True beauty,” a third comment read.

“Well these are killer,” a fourth user declared.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing some skin in revealing ensembles. She often shows off her long, lean legs, impressive abs, and tiny waist in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a scanty white string bikini as she posed seductively for the camera. That post was also a big hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 180 comments.