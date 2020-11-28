Donald Trump’s Veto Threat Is Attempt To Support ‘Russian Mob Money Laundering,’ Analyst Says

A Friday report from NBC News claimed that Donald Trump is threatening to veto legislation due to the inclusion of a bipartisan provision to rename military bases named after Confederate leaders. According to intelligence analyst and author Eric Garland, the possible veto is motivated by a different factor.

“Because one of the provisions of the omnibus bill will expose offshore Russian Mob money laundering,” the columnist tweeted of the threat. “So of course he will. Has nothing to do with Robert E. Lee.”

“MOB IDIOTS FROM QUEENS DO NOT CARE ABOUT THE CIVIL WAR. BUT THEY CARE ABOUT HOW TO LAUNDER MOB CASH,” he added.

The military defense bill — the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) — is centered around 2021 defense priorities. It also includes funding for female-specific body armor and uniforms, a pay raise for troops, and money to support quality of life for service members and their families.

A recent statement from the office of Democratic Sen. Mark Warner spotlighted the inclusion of the Improving Laundering Laws and Increasing Comprehensive Information Tracking of Criminal Activity in Shell Holdings (ILLICIT CASH) Act in the NDAA, which addresses the possible money laundering that Garland referred to.

According to Warner, he introduced the legislation as a means of combatting “money laundering and terrorist financing.” The Vice-Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee claimed that there are “holes” in the American financial system that “pose a serious threat to national security.” Warner argued that the ILLICIT CASH Act would address these weaknesses via increase corporate transparency requirements.

Republican Sen. James Inhofe, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, argued that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not likely put up legislation for a vote on the floor if there is a veto on it. Although Upper Chamber Democrats have pushed back against the veto threat, NBC News reported that Republicans appear to be on track to fold to the president’s pressure.

Whether Trump’s possible veto stems from his desire to protect criminal behavior — as Garland claims — is unclear. Nevertheless, Trump has been accused of mafia connections on many occasions. As The Inquisitr reported, Washington Post national affairs columnist David Von Drehle claimed that Trump previously made a deal with a company controlled by a top New York mob boss.

Trump biographer David Cay Johnston, also maintained that Trump Tower was created from concrete purchased from a company that was controlled by mob bosses Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno and Paul Castellano.