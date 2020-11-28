Lele Pons Flaunts Killer Curves In Scanty One-Piece Swimsuit

Lele Pons sent hundreds of thousands of her her 42.7 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Saturday, November 28, when she shared a slew of sexy images of herself in a revealing bathing suit.

The 24-year-old internet sensation was photographed at the beach for the four-photo series as she struck a number of eye-catching poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first photo, she sat down on her beach towel with the front of her figure facing the camera. She leaned back into her arms and pushed her chest out as she shot a sultry glance into the lens.

The second image displayed her propping her booty out while smiling seductively. She bent her knees to further highlight her curves. Lele showed off her backside in the third snapshot as she smiled widely with her eyes closed. She posed with a friend in the fourth slide, making a funny face while she held up a peace sign with her fingers.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was styled in beautiful mermaid waves that fell around her shoulders and back. She rocked her square-cut nails long with a hot-pink polish.

Lele flaunted her famous figure in a scanty and vibrant one-piece swimsuit that tied around her neck and featured a lace-up back. The turquoise and gold garment drew the eye to her busty assets as its cups gave way to a massive view of cleavage. Further on show was the model’s curvy hips and bodacious booty as the suit’s thong bottoms offered little coverage.

In the post’s caption, she simply shared a string of fish emoji.

The smoking-hot series went live just two hours ago and has already amassed more than 730,000 likes, proving to be extremely popular with the stunner’s massive following. Additionally, thousands of social media users quickly commented underneath the post to express how much they admire Lele, her form, her looks, and her swimsuit.

“You are a goddess,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a series of fish emoji to the compliment.

“Cleavage and booty looking good Lele,” a second fan chimed in, following their kind sentiment with numerous fire symbols.

“You are literally a doll,” a third admirer gushed.

“Lele, I love you so much, you’re so funny and you inspire me, keep up the good work,” a fourth individual asserted, inundating their comment with red hearts.

The Instagram model has served up many stunning looks on social media, especially this month. On November 11,, she shared some images of herself in a yellow snakeskin bikini and a yellow wig.