Sara Sampaio Cools Off In Cheeky Pink Bikini ‘After The Toughest Hike’

Sara shared a photo of the back of her bathing suit.

On Saturday, November 28, Sara Sampaio gave her Instagram followers a rear view of her scantily clad body while posing in a location with a breathtaking view.

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model shared two photos in her latest social media update. She revealed that the stunning images were snapped after she had completed “The toughest hike” she ever embarked on. Her journey ended near a white waterfall that cascaded down over a towering rock wall partially covered by green foliage, including trees and vines. The water fell into a large pool of murky water. According to Sara’s geotag, the shots were taken during her Hawaiian vacation.

She was positioned in the foreground of both pictures. She sat on a somewhat flat, large rock on the water’s edge in an area partially covered by shade. Her long legs were submerged, almost up to the knee. She was dressed to take a dip in a skimpy pink bikini that showcased her svelte form. Thin bands formed the sides of her bottoms. She was photographed from the back, which revealed that the garment had a cheeky design. The piece splendidly displayed her pert derriere as she arched her back.

Sara’s top featured a crisscrossing string design. The ties were threaded through the sides of the front piece and secured in a bow in the center of the back. Her waist-length, dark hair was pulled back in a ponytail. The tips of her tresses were wet, indicating that she’d recently went for a swim.

In her first photo, the radiant model was captured in the act of tossing her ponytail and reaching back to touch it. She gazed upwards as she moved her head. For the second snapshot, she placed her hands between her toned thighs and looked back at the camera over her left shoulder. She flashed a beaming smile at her photographer.

Sara’s slideshow amassed over 150,000 likes during the first two hours it was live on her page. The comments praising her beauty also poured in by the dozens.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” read a message that included a heart and flower emoji.

“It should be illegal to be this fine,” another admirer chimed in.

“Sara you are looking gorgeous and beautiful here,” a third fan wrote.

“Jesus. Lucky rock,” commented a fourth Instagram user.

A few days earlier, Sara shared another set of smoldering photos taken during her trip to Hawaii. As covered by The Inquisitr, she rocked a tiny yellow two-piece and posed on a lounger in those images.