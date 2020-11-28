Qimmah Russo Flaunts Sculpted Figure In Scanty Workout Ensemble

Q-Flex Fitness founder Qimmah Russo shared some revealing new photos of her fit physique with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Saturday, November 28, seemingly impressing them.

The 26-year-old fitness guru was snapped seemingly on a wooden deck for the two-slide series. Qimmah stood out most as she situated herself in the center of each frame and struck an eye-catching pose.

In the first slide, the model squatted down with the front of her figure facing the camera. Her thighs were parted and she rested her arms on her knees. She smiled sweetly and directed her soft gaze toward the camera. She sat down on the floor and leaned back against a wall in the second snapshot. She had a cool demeanor as her left arm rested on top of her leg and she pouted with her lips parted. Her eyes averted the lens for that shot.

Qimmah parted her long highlighted auburn hair in the middle and styled her locks pin-straight as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her long almond-shaped nails appeared perfectly manicured, complete with a light pink polish.

The social media sensation sported a skimpy gray sports bra with two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment featured a low-cut front that flaunted her busty assets. Her rock-hard abs were also on display as the number’s hemline stopped just below her chest.

She teamed the top with minuscule, colorful booty shorts that featured an animal-like print. The tiny, scantily cut bottoms drew the eye to her curvy hips, derrière, and toned thighs. She completed the look with white sneakers.

In the post’s caption, she relayed some workout tips to her multitude of followers, before wishing them a good Saturday. She also credited the images to Blak Atlantic, a media producer.

The sizzling slideshow proved to be a big hit with Qimmah’s following as it amassed more than 18,000 likes in just a few hours. More than 170 fans also complimented the model on her figure, good looks, and tiny outfit in the comments section.

“Beauty beyond words. Speechless. Stunning AF,” one individual wrote.

“You look pretty and beautiful,” chimed in another admirer, filling their comment with kiss emoji.

“You are the only one I enjoy seeing on Instagram,” a third fan asserted.

“You are so absolutely gorgeous,” praised a fourth user.

Qimmah has shared more than one smoking-hot look with her Instagram fans this week. On November 26, she sported another tiny workout outfit that included a scanty sports bra and sky-blue panties.