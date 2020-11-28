Stassie Karanikolao Rocks Revealing White Bodysuit In Bed & Noah Centineo Has Something To Say About It

Noah described his girlfriend's stunning look.

On Friday, November 27, Stassie Karanikolao shared a photo on Instagram that caught the eye of her actor boyfriend.

Stassie, 23, wore white for her bedroom photo op, and the color seemingly inspired the words that her love interest left in the comments section of her post. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo, 24, sweetly described his girlfriend as a “Snow bunny.” His comment included a cloud with snow and white rabbit face emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stassie and Noah publicly confirmed their romance last month when they were spotted packing on the PDA at two different Halloween parties. Stassie hasn’t yet shared any photos of her beau on her popular Instagram account, but he also commented on a picture that she shared on November 18. In that shot, which can be seen here, she wore a leg brace and posed on a medical knee scooter. Her boyfriend described the pic as “PAINFUL.”

In her latest post, Stassie was pictured lying on a bed with a headboard covered with tufted green velvet upholstery. A few throw pillows rested against the headboard, including one that was bright pink and another that featured a leopard-print pattern. The sheet was a cream color that was a few shades darker than the voluptuous model’s bodysuit.

The garment was made out of ribbed fabric that clung to her enviable curves. The piece had long sleeves and a neckline that boasted an off-the-shoulder silhouette. A row of large buttons ran down the front, ending at the lower abdominal area. The model left the topmost button undone to reveal a teasing glimpse of her ample assets. The sartorial decision gave the neck opening a sweetheart shape.

The legs were cut high to show off Stassie’s shapely hips and thighs. She reclined on her side so that she faced the camera. She rested her right hand on the side of the corresponding thigh and supported her body with her left arm. The pose and her choice of attire emphasized her hourglass curves.

Stassie’s seductive facial expression contributed to the shot’s sultry vibe. She ever so slightly parted her plump pout and lowered her eyelids a bit.

Her photo has amassed over half a million likes, and her famous significant other wasn’t the only one who had something to say about it in the comments section.

“Uff she is so hot,” wrote one fan.

“You are truly stunning,” gushed another admirer.

“I was wondering if you could tell me: If you’re here, who’s running Heaven?” read a third message.