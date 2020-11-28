Niki DeMartino Models Sheer Blue Lace Lingerie, Announces She’s The ‘Newest’ Savage X Fenty Ambassador

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The influencer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and recently became the “newest” celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s fashion brand Savage X Fenty.

Click here to view the NSFW image.

The “Alone In My Car” songstress stunned in a sheer blue bra that featured lace detailing. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and midriff. DeMartino paired the ensemble with high-waisted matching bottoms that had a tiny bow at the front. She accessorized herself with a ring and a couple of necklaces, one of which featured a small heart pendant. DeMartino kept her nails short and styled her long red hair down with a middle part. She is a fan of body art and showcased the tattoo inked on her right arm.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers, treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was captured on a bed with silky white pillows and a furry green blanket. She sat up straight and gazed to her left with the majority of her locks pushed over her left shoulder.

In the next slide, DeMartino leaned back but still kept her upper body raised. She gazed in front of her and displayed a hint of her side profile.

In the third and final frame, the 25-year-old looked directly at the camera lens with a smile while holding onto the bottom of her hair.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

For her caption, DeMartino informed fans that she is an ambassador for the brand and that she has a “lingerie haul video” on her YouTube channel.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 125,000 likes and over 740 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“I’ve been loving your looks lately,” one user wrote.

“NIKI. I’m trying to watch your video you just posted then I get this notification BUT OMG YOU’RE FLAWLESS. Your body is everything like wow and your hair,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Omg you’ve achieved so much this year I’m so proud,” remarked a third fan.

“Agghhh congrats girl! Definitely one of ur best achievements this year,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black crop top with jeweled text on the front. DeMartino teamed the attire with pants of the same color and rocked a small nose stud.