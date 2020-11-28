‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Surprise: Abby Considers Calling Off Her Wedding On Monday

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 30, tease that Abby has an extreme case of cold feet, and she may end up leaving Chance standing alone at the altar at the gorgeous Chancellor mansion.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) experiences a stunning change of heart, according to SheKnows Soaps. The blushing bride has a serious case of cold feet ahead of her hastily planned wedding. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) shows up for her maid of honor duties, and she is so surprised by Abby’s behavior that she believes she’s being punked due to all the jokes she’s made recently.

However, Abby is entirely serious about her feelings. Suddenly, all her failed relationships flash before her eyes, and Abby realizes that the common denominator in all of them is her. The epiphany makes her feel as if she and Chance (temporarily Justin Gaston) are doomed before they even say “I do,” so she considers calling off the whole thing.

After all, she’s not too far away from her spectacularly failed engagement to Arturo (Jason Canela). After he had a fling with her stepmother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), the couple made it to a proposal against pretty big odds. She used the moment to create a splashy magazine cover and article to help take the heat off of another Newman family drama. Of course, all the publicity made her shame and pain even more obvious when the inevitable breakup occurred.

JB Lacroix / Getty Images

Shortly after breaking up with Arturo, she had a rebound with Nate (Sean Dominic) that never went anywhere, so at least she wasn’t faced with the embarrassment of a failed marriage or engagement.

Well before both men, Abby married Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan), and their marriage had plenty of issues. He had been in a relationship with Abby’s sister, Victoria (Amelia Heinle). There was also a one-night stand that the doctor had with Abby’s mom Ashley (Eileen Davidson), which wasn’t such a great thing for the couple. At one point, Ashley and Stitch proclaimed their love for each other, but he ultimately ended up marrying Abby, and they tried to start a family together. The doctor’s son, Max, showed up and lived with the newlyweds, and when he found out about his stepmom’s pregnancy, he set up a tripwire, leaving her to fall. Unfortunately, she lost their baby, and Stitch poured himself into his work. She wanted to try for another child, but he disagreed, which led to their marriage’s demise.

With all those thoughts running through her mind, Abby begs Mariah to tell everybody that she isn’t going to marry Chance. Thankfully, Mariah calls in reinforcements, and they may be able to talk her into showing up and saying her vows.