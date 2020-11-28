Katya Elise Henry Presents Her Pert Posterior In Curve-Enhancing Unitard

Instagram personality and fitness model Katya Elise Henry is no stranger to showcasing her incredible curves on social media. However, the 26-year-old was in rare form on Saturday morning, raising the temperature of her timeline with a short video clip that showed her posing for her nearly 8 million followers on the platform in a black unitard that accentuated and enhanced her voluptuous figure.

Her pert posterior took center stage throughout the clip as the camera focused on it time and time again from a rear-view angle.

Henry captioned the sexy share by lamenting a piece of fuzz that had found its way into her hair in the shot. She also revealed that her formfitting outfit was the KatSuit in black from her own Workouts By Katya apparel line. Regardless of its origin, her admirers were clearly taken by the way in which the garment was filled by her shapely physique.

Hundreds of comments had been left in less than an hour after the full-motion update went live, the majority of which came in the form of people swooning over her alluring appearance.

“Always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” raved one user.

“It’s your smile for me #heartwarming, #Beautiful #Baedreaming,” wrote a second smitten commenter.

“Wow,” exclaimed a third fan of Henry’s curvaceous form.

“You are absolutely Gorgeous. Woah.”

“You are a true natural beauty,” opined another admirer.

The model’s followers further hyped her post by double-tapping it to the tune of 30,000-plus likes as of this writing.

With Ariana Grande’s hit “34+35” providing the backing audio, Henry’s reel began with the camera slowly panning upward from behind her. It moved from the base of her spine and derriere to the back of her head before panning out to show her peering into the device’s lens through a mirror. All the while, she teased her viewers by blowing kisses and smiling wide as she played with her wavy, raven-hued locks.

Shortly thereafter, the camera moved back in and focused on her large, heart-shaped booty. After lingering on the plump posterior for a beat, it pulled out once again as she began to wiggle her hips and cheeks from side to side while sticking her tongue out. The footage then cut to a quick shot of Henry looking into the mirror and offering another playful kiss.

Just a few days prior to her latest video post, Henry was similarly seductive in a series of mirrored selfies that found her flaunting her voluptuous curves and enhanced musculature in a tiny bikini top and booty shorts.