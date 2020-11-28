Niece Waidhofer Showcases Voluptuous Cleavage In Plaid Shirt: ‘I’m A Slumberjack And I’m OK’

Niece Waidhofer took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself in a matching plaid outfit, leaving little to the imagination as she showed off her assets while posing seductively in bed.

In the new snap, Niece was photographed in what looked like a bedroom, posing with her hands and knees on a bed that was covered with white sheets. The model wore a red-and-black plaid shirt wide open with what appeared to her a black bra underneath, flaunting her massive cleavage as she smiled seductively at the camera. She paired the top with a matching pair of shorts that was skimpy enough to show off her toned thighs and part of her midsection. Her pose also drew eyes to her curvy booty, which was highlighted by the skirt’s skintight design.

Niece wore her long brunette hair down for the shoot, with one side of her locks going past her shoulder and the other side touching one of her breasts.

In the caption, Niece alluded to the chorus of “The Lumberjack Song” by Monty Python but changed the lyrics to underscore how much she enjoys sleeping and how she’s alright with that.

In the 17 hours since the post went live on Instagram, it has received close to 90,000 likes, proving to be popular with the influencer’s loyal fan base. Niece’s admirers also left more than 800 replies in the comments section, with many of them taking time to praise her for her beauty and for her outfit. Others also took the opportunity to react to her caption and acknowledge her classic U.K. comedy reference.

“You’re such a goddess,” one follower gushed, adding a crying emoji and two purple hearts at the end of the comment.

“Love a woman who can quote monty python,” a second fan remarked, following up their words with several red and green hearts.

“Damn dude did you paint those shorts on you or something haha,” a third person asked.

“You need to be the new spokesperson for Brawny,” a fourth admirer suggested, referring to the paper towel maker and its lumberjack mascot.

This isn’t the first time in recent days that Niece has flaunted her assets while wearing plaid. As reported by The Inquisitr, the model shared a photo that showed her wearing a black crop top and a red-and-black skirt, offering a good view of her cleavage, abs, and thighs. In the caption, she let her trademark sense of humor shine through as she commented on what could happen to kids who once identified with the emo scene in high school.