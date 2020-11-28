Genesis Lopez Puts Perky Booty On Show In Tiny Blue Bikini In New Selfie

Genesis Lopez gave fans something to talk about in her recent Instagram share posted on Saturday, November 28. The fitness model took to her feed to share a smoking-hot update that showed her rocking a skimpy thong bikini that flaunted her bare booty.

In the first pic, Genesis could be seen inside her home clad in nothing but her sexy swimwear. The room she was in was well-lit as the indirect sunlight illuminated the place. The white walls also made the area bright. She posed with her toned backside to the camera, making her perky posterior the main focus of the shot. She held her camera near the mirror, above her face, and took the snap.

A swipe to the right showed a short clip of the babe flaunting her killer figure. She filmed herself, slowly swaying her hips. She also gave a closed-lip smile throughout the video.

Genesis rocked a minuscule blue two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted padded cups that were cut so small they failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. As a result, a hint of her sideboob was seen from certain angles. The top also featured thin straps that clung to her shoulders, highlighting her arms.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that were just as revealing. The thong showcased her round posterior and displayed plenty of skin because of its high leg cuts. The waistband hugged her small waist, highlighting her curvy hips. The brightly colored swimwear complemented her flawless skin.

For the occasion, Genesis tied her long brunette hair in a high ponytail. She sported several accessories, including a pair of stud earrings and a bracelet. She also painted her nails in a French tip style.

The social media star wrote a short caption. She greeted her fans and urged them to check out the link on her Instagram bio.

Since going live on her account, the pics have earned more than 71,400 likes. Additionally, more than 880 social media followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages and rave about her fit physique. Furthermore, several admirers opted to express their feelings with a trail of emoji instead of words.

“You are enchantingly beautiful!!! Your skin and that body — everything about you is perfection,” one of her fans wrote.

“Sometimes, I wish we could give it a hundred likes. I have had a crush on you ever since years ago. I still feel butterflies in my stomach whenever I see your picture,” commented another follower.

“Genesis, you get more and more beautiful every single day, just saying,” added a third social media user.