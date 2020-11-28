Hilde Osland Showcases Major Cleavage In Lacy Emerald Bra And Flaunts Toned Abs & Curvy Hips In Thong

Norwegian model Hilde Osland stunned her 3.8 million Instagram followers by flaunting her jaw-dropping figure in a sexy new snap. Clad in lacy lingerie, the blonde bombshell sparked a fierce frenzy among her fans who raced to view the photo.

Hilde’s barely there outfit was from a well-known underwear brand. She promoted Lounge Underwear in the post and added a green heart at the end of her caption

The 33-year-old looked smoking-hot in the lacy emerald bra. Her full and voluptuous cleavage nearly threatened to spill from their constrained confines as she posed for the camera. The underwire cups had several darts that helped to shape and mold Hilde’s bust.

Hilde teamed the bra with its matching panties. The skimpy thong sat high on her hips and it was constructed from the same green fabric. Hilde flaunted her toned hips and trim thighs in the delicate bottoms.

The social media star put her abs and tiny waist on display in the pics. Her flat, toned stomach and minuscule waist highlighted her formidable hourglass figure.

Hilde styled her hair in an off-center part. She let her soft, wavy tresses tumble down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. She tucked some tendrils behind her ear but also let wisps of her mane float about her face. She completed her look with earrings, a gold bangle, and a ring on her finger.

Hilde stood indoors in a well-lit white hallway. The model seemed calm and collected as she gazed directly at the camera. She showed off her pearly whites by smiling broadly and tilting her face at an angle. She rested her head and shoulder against a wall and held her hands loosely in front of her stomach. She put one of her legs in front of the other as she relaxed in a comfortable pose.

Hilde’s fans showed her some love by showering the update with over 88,000 likes. The influencer’s admirers crushed on her in the comments section. While some posted heart or flame emoji, others voiced their opinions about the shot.

One person paid her an extravagant comment.

“Absolutely stunning pic! You are so gorgeous Hilde! The most beautiful woman in the world!” they gushed.

“Wow, you look beautiful,” another wrote and added a heart-eyed emoji.

A third Instagrammer also thought that she was the world’s finest.

“One word. Hildee is the most beautiful sexy lady ever,” they raved.

A fourth admirer had a unique compliment.

“This hair (heart-eyed emoji) ok…the body is perfect but this hair!” they enthused.

Yesterday, Hilde posted an equally tantalizing update, flaunting her curvy booty in a pair of tight pants.