Rita Ora Wears A White Tank Top And No Pants As She Bends Over To Show Off Her Patriotic Boots

Rita Ora is showing off her national pride with some racy Instagram snaps.

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to show off a series of revealing images in celebration of Albania’s Independence Day. The images showed her wearing a white tank top and no pants as she bent over to show off a pair of platform boots with an image of Albania’s flag emblazoned on the top and heels. With her blond hair hanging down, Ora flashed a smile as she proudly showed off the footwear, which had the image of a double-headed eagle taken from the flag.

She gave fans another glimpse of the boots in a second shot that showed her sitting on the floor and leaning back, with one of the boots in the foreground and her long legs on full display. The post ended with a video of Ora dancing on stage to what appeared to be a traditional Albanian song while wearing a tiny outfit in the colors of the country’s flag.

The post was a big hit with her fans, racking up more than 225,000 likes in just a little more than an hour after being posted. Many of her fans left comments celebrating the country’s independence day and praising Ora for her good looks in showing off her national pride.

“You’re gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Goddess,” another commented, ending the comment with a series of fire emoji.

The singer has generated some controversy due to her Albanian heritage. As The Sun reported, a picture of Ora posing with her parents drew some viral attention over the summer, leading to backlash among some who believed that Ora was misrepresenting herself as biracial.

But as the report noted, Ora has been open about her national heritage and her story of escaping a war-torn region as a young child.

“However, others leapt to Rita’s defence – pointing out that she often speaks about her Albanian roots, and how her family fled war-torn Kosovo when she was a child, seeking refuge in the UK,” the report noted, adding that some pictures being shared by those accusing her of cultural appropriation were from an older hairstyle, and she no longer wears her hair that way.

As The Inquisitr reported, Ora had another reason to celebrate earlier in the week. She took to Instagram to share some images from her 30th birthday celebration, including some glimpses of the low-cut silver top and skintight black latex pants that she wore during the festivities.