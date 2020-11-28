Yanet Garcia Shows Some Skin In See-Through Black Dress & Matching Thong Panties

Yanet Garcia flaunted all of her enviable curves for her most recent Instagram snap on Saturday afternoon. The “world’s hottest weather girl” showed plenty of skin as she struck a seductive pose for the camera.

In the racy pic, Yanet looked hotter than ever. The TV personality opted for a scandalous see-through black dress that showed off her lingerie underneath.

The garment featured long sleeves and lace detailing, and the sheer material allowed fans to peek through to see Yanet’s black thong panties. The undies were cut high over her curvaceous hips and showed off her perfectly round booty in the process.

She also wore a matching bra. The dress fit snugly over her ample chest and showcased her petite waist. The skirt rested high over her muscular thighs, as she drew even more attention to her legs with some thigh-high stockings.

Yanet posed with her backside facing the camera. She arched her back slightly and placed both of her hands in front of her. She grabbed a fistful of her skirt with one hand as she looked over her shoulder with a fierce look on her face.

In the background of the shot, a hardwood floor could be seen. A set of large windows were visible next to Yanet as sunlight streamed in to illuminate her glowing skin. Through the glass, a stunning landscape could be seen, as well as a clear, blue sky.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose curls that she pushed over one shoulder.

Yanet’s 13.5 million followers wasted no time showing some love for the post. The photo garnered more than 364,000 likes within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 2,000 messages during that time.

“OH my. Babe you’re [fire emoji],” one follower wrote.

“Prettiest girl in the world,” stated another.

“Beautiful,” a third user gushed.

“Wow you are incredible! It’s my birthday and seeing you made it complete,” a fourth person commented.

Fans are used to seeing the model rock scanty outfits in her online snaps. She’s become well known for filling her timeline with pics of herself wearing sexy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, tight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yanet recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a black bra and matching undies with a witch hat on her head for a post-Halloween snap with her boyfriend. To date, that post has raked in more than 482,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.