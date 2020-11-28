Sierra Skye Flaunts Her Sculpted Booty In Tight Pink Leggings For Seductive Snap

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye thrilled her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a sexy snap captured from behind in which she flaunted her curves. Sierra stood at what appeared to be a bar, with a gray countertop and wooden stools, as well as wooden detailing throughout the space.

A large wicker pendant lamp hung to her right, and there were a few items visible on the counter in the distance, including a blender and a few espresso cups. The focal point of the shot, however, remained Sierra’s incredible figure.

She rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings in a vibrant hot pink hue that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin. The waistband settled right at her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass shape, and a small silver logo was nestled right at her lower back.

The fabric clung to her shapely figure, showing off her peachy posterior, and the bottoms had a ruched embellishment over her rear, which emphasized her jaw-dropping derriere even more. The photo was cropped just below her booty.

She paired the sexy leggings with a matching crop top in the same vibrant hue. The piece had strappy details that criss-crossed over her back in a unique pattern, with two thicker straps extending over her shoulders, and a variety of other straps wrapping around her body, and covering up a portion of her back. The eye-catching look managed to show plenty of skin, and though Sierra kept her front turned away from the camera, there was still plenty for her followers to appreciate.

Her long blond locks were swept up in a messy high ponytail, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of large hoop earrings. Her head was turned slightly to the side so that the camera was able to capture her in profile, highlighting her flawless features. She placed one hand on the countertop as she showcased her figure.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 63,700 likes as well as 349 comments within just one day.

“Looking so truly amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Wow… so beautiful,” another chimed in, including a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji in the compliment.

“Smoking goddess,” a third fan commented.

“You are a work of art,” yet another remarked, followed by a trio of clapping hands emoji.

