Donald Trump Considering Announcing His 2024 Presidential Bid During Joe Biden’s Inauguration, Report Says

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering launching a bid to return to the White House in 2024, and he may steal some of Joe Biden’s thunder to do it.

The Daily Beast reported that Trump is considering ways to throw a wrench in the start of Biden’s presidency, including making an early announcement of his intention to run against Biden in the next cycle. Though he has yet to publicly concede and acknowledge Biden as the winner of the race, Trump is said to be planning another run for the White House. The report noted that the president has been working with top advisers to determine a way to keep the Republican Party solidly in his corner for the next four years until he runs again.

Citing sources with knowledge of Trump’s plans, the report noted that he has “floated the idea of doing a 2024-related event during Biden’s inauguration week, possibly on Inauguration Day, if his legal effort to steal the 2020 election ultimately fails.”

Trump and his team have begun to lay the groundwork as well, The Daily Beast added, noting that they have already started to determine which donors could be in his corner for another run.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Whatever happens, Trump reportedly has no plans to follow in the footsteps of his recent predecessors and fade into the background after leaving office. He reportedly bragged that he will remain in the spotlight, mostly because he knows that news outlets gain big ratings when covering him and that Biden is comparatively more boring.

There have been other reports suggesting that Trump has big plans after his presidency ends. As The Inquisitr reported, he has considered a number of avenues to raise revenue to pay off some pending business debts. Those include a book deal and the potential of continuing to hold political rallies, but this time charging people to attend. The report suggested that he would remain in the spotlight during the years of Biden’s presidency.

In the immediate future, Trump has continued to push forward with unfounded claims of election fraud and a series of legal challenges, though that avenue appears to be narrowing. He has been dealt a series of major losses over the last week, including the completion of a Trump campaign-funded recount in Wisconsin’s largest counties that actually ended up giving Biden a larger lead. His legal team also lost an appeal in Pennsylvania seeking to stop the certification of results showing that he had lost there.