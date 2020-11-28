Katelyn Runck Goes Braless Underneath A Figure-Hugging Bodysuit

Brunette beauty Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot duo of snaps in which she rocked a sexy bodysuit. The photo was captured by LHGFX Photography, who she tagged in the caption of the post, and as the geotag indicated, the picture was taken in Fargo, North Dakota.

Katelyn was stretched out on a cozy-looking gray sectional sofa positioned near a large window. A few additional decor details were visible in the background, such as a large potted plant, and the window filled the space with natural light.

Katelyn flaunted her curvaceous figure in a bodysuit crafted from a ribbed fabric that clung to every inch of her sculpted physique. The garment had a high neckline which extended an inch or so up her neck, accentuating her elegant features. It was long sleeved, and the fabric hugged her sculpted shoulders and arms, as well as her ample assets.

She appeared to have gone braless underneath the piece, making the look even more scandalously sexy, and her hourglass shape was on full display.

The bodysuit featured high-cut legs that stretched over her hips, and the style elongated her legs while also accentuating her curves. She had one leg bent on the couch in front of her while the other dangled off the edge, and she rested one hand atop her thigh as she gazed out the window.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of stud earrings, and her long brunette locks cascaded down her shoulder and back in a sleek style.

The second snap showed off the ensemble from a different angle, and drew even more attention to her toned thighs. The camera captured her in profile, and her face was illuminated by the natural light streaming in through the nearby windows.

She paired the steamy shots with a caption in which she expressed how she was “waiting for the snowflakes to fall,” and her followers loved the update. The post received over 5,700 likes as well as 375 comments within just 32 minutes.

“You’re looking sooo sooo gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Good morning my beautiful queen,” another follower chimed in.

“Flawless,” a third fan remarked simply.

“Breathtaking is not enough of a word to describe you,” another commented.

